Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls: SP MLA Rajesh Shukla expelled for voting in BJP’s favour

Samajwadi Party MLA Rajesh Shukla from Bijawar constituency was expelled from the party for voting in favour of BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections held here on Friday.

Party official tweeter account shared the information stating that the legislature has been expelled from the party for anti party activities.

The MLA, while talking to media, defended himself claiming that the party did not issue any directive regarding the election so he voted listening to his ‘inner conscience’. However, the party in a tweet, clarified that it has issued a whip to its legislator asking him to vote in favour of Congress.

The legislature will continue to hold his Assembly seat despite being expelled from the party. He will continue on the seat as independent legislature.

Ever since the political activities for the RS election started in the state, the MLAs of BSP, SP and independent were seen mingling with the BJP leaders. These legislatures - one SP, two BJP and four independent – had given support to Congress to form the government in state.