Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls: Independent, BSP & SP MLAs reach BJP office

The BJP is set to fire on all cylinders in the Rajya Sabha elections after independent, SP and BSP law-makers reached its office on Wednesday.

Their reaching BJP office indicates that they will vote for the BJP candidates during RS elections.

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera and Vikram Singh Rana were present at the dinner hosted for BJP legislators at the party office.

Nevertheless, these legislators supported the Congress government.

BSP MLA Sanjiv Singh Kushwaha, Rambai Prajapati and SP MLA Rajesh Shukla went to BJP the office along with home minister Narottam Mishra. The legislators spoke to the BJP’s central leadership.