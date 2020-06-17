Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls: Independent, BSP & SP MLAs reach BJP office

The BJP is set to fire on all cylinders in the Rajya Sabha elections after independent, SP and BSP law-makers reached its office on Wednesday.
Their reaching BJP office indicates that they will vote for the BJP candidates during RS elections.
Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera and Vikram Singh Rana were present at the dinner hosted for BJP legislators at the party office.
Nevertheless, these legislators supported the Congress government.
BSP MLA Sanjiv Singh Kushwaha, Rambai Prajapati and SP MLA Rajesh Shukla went to BJP the office along with home minister Narottam Mishra. The legislators spoke to the BJP’s central leadership.
Besides that, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Singh Tomar, in charge of state unit Vinay Shahasrabuddhe and observer Vijayant Panda reached Bhopal on Wednesday. The party’s central leadership is keenly watching the RS polls.
According to number of members in the House, the BJP is all set to win two of the three seats. Since there is not much difference between the BJP and Congress in of number of members in the House, the ruling party is not ready to take any risk.
The Congress is trying to woo BJP legislators, so the state party leaders are holding discussions with their central counterparts to stop that. A dinner was organised for the legislators to make a strategy for the election.
There will be a meeting of BJP legislative party on Thursday evening when they will be informed about casting of votes.
The BJP wants it should get the support of the BSP, SP and Independent legislators other than the party’s own law-makers. Therefore, the party is making a strategy for it.
After the change of government in the state, it is for the first time that, the number of legislators supporting each party will be open.
The Congress leaders have been claiming that some legislators from the BJP are in contact with them. During the RS election, it will be clear, how strong is the claim.
Dattigaon is Scindia’s main agent
Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon has been appointed chief polling agent of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arvind Bhadauria polling agent and Girish Gautam counting agent. For Sumer Singh Solanki, Santosh Sharma has been made chief polling agent, Ajay Vishnoi polling agent and Yashpal Sisodia counting agent. Umashankar Gupta and Banshilal Gurjar have been appointed party’s representatives.