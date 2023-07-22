 Madhya Pradesh: Rajya Sabha MP Tankha Visits Itarsi, Organises A Press Conference
During his visit, he met all the workers of the Congress party and organised a press conference at Hotel Express XI.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Member of parliament (MP) of Rajya Sabha, and senior Congress leader Vivek Krishna Tankha was on a visit to Itarsi on Saturday. During his visit, he met all the workers of the Congress party and organised a press conference at Hotel Express XI.

He told the media-persons that he had been on a visit to Gwalior on Friday, and witnessed the fervent participation of people at Priyanka Gandhi’s rally. He said that the fervour of the people in the rally hinted that the Congress is probably going to reign supreme in the assembly elections slated to be held this year.

During this, he also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and termed it as a party which focuses only on campaigning. He added that less ground work and more campaigning is in BJP’s DNA.

In the press conference, he was questioned about the campaigning being done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and its impact on the upcoming assembly elections, to which he replied by saying that AAP does not have much mass base in MP, and hence, it must be assumed that the war for votes is only between the BJP and the Congress.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Passenger Slips Into Gap Between Moving Train & Platform While Boarding In Itarsi,...
article-image
