Madhya Pradesh Rain Latest Update: City inundated and dam overflows - How incessant rains ravaged Bhopal

Heavy rains inundated low-lying areas at several places in Madhya Pradesh, especially some districts in the western parts of the state, where normal life was affected, officials said on Saturday.

Following heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, sluice gates of Bhopal's Upper Lake were opened on Saturday morning after the water body neared its full capacity, an official said.

Several low-lying areas of the Madhya Pradesh capital were inundated, as showers have continued to lash the city for the last two days.

"Sehore received 316 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, the highest in the state. Indore recorded 263 mm rainfall, while it was 210 mm in Bhopal during the same period," meteorologist S N Sahu of the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office told PTI.

Sluice gates of Bhadbhada Dam of Upper Lake were opened following a rise in water levels, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner K V S Choudary said.