Madhya Pradesh: Rain no hindrance, college admissions become fully online

Bhopal: The admission process that has been made fully online for entrance in colleges in the state will help students during rain as well. Admissions in colleges will begin from Monday. The online process was started to prevent Covid. However, it will help students during ongoing rainy season too as they need not visit colleges for the purpose.

The promotion of over 10 lakh students from undergraduate and postgraduate classes has also started to next level classes. The state higher education department has opened links to promote students of UG first and second year and of PG second semester.

There are about 9 lakh students in different UG courses and over one lakh students in PG courses in the state. These students have to first register online for admission in the next level class and pay Rs 500 for it. The tuition fee of colleges can be paid in two installments.

A department official said online admission process will help students specially those who live in villages where roads are bad and pose problems in commuting during rainy season. In such cases, students can register themselves through a mobile phone. They can also upload their documents and can get them verified through their mobile phones.

The window for admissions will remain open till August end. After that, students will have to pay additional amount as penalty. First allotment of seats for PG classes will be released on August 14. For UG classes, it is August 20.