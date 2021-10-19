Madhya Pradesh: Rain damages paddy, beneficial to rabi crops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heavy rain that lashed more than 30 districts in the state including its capital in the past 48 hours flattened the matured paddy crop, said sources in agriculture department on Monday.

They, however, said that the rainfall would be beneficial to the Rabi crops for which the farmers are preparing.

The rain that began since Sunday evening continued to lash the state capital throughout the night and it drizzled on Monday morning when the sky was misty.

The rain has caused major damage to the paddy crop in Rehti, Nasrullahganj, Budhni and in many other areas in the state.

The sky was, however, clear in the morning. Yet, clouds occasionally covered the sun and humidity was there in the air.

The meteorological office said that the districts in Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions had received heavy to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Clamminess is still there, the weather office said, adding that the day’s maximum temperature would hover at 33°c, while minimum temperature is predicted to be 22°c.

The weather office further said that the state capital and its adjoining areas might experience moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The sky would remain more or less cloudy, said weather office.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:29 AM IST