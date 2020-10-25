Madhya Pradesh: Railways earns Rs 20 lakh from ticketless travellers in October

BHOPAL: Railways collected Rs 20 lakh as fine from passengers caught traveling without valid tickets this month. As many as 3358 passengers were caught travelling without ticket in trains between October 1 and 24. During the drive, launched by an initiative of DRM Udai Borwanker, Railways collected a fine of Rs 20,06,985.

In a bid to spread awareness, Railways is cracking down on those who travel ticketless. Under the special ticket-checking drive, passengers who are travelling without valid tickets will be penalised. Railway has appealed to passengers to travel on confirmed tickets and they should not purchase tickets by giving wrong information as they may face legal action. Indian Railways, which started trains after lock down, across various zones, has recently taken a series of new measures in order to improve the experience of railway passengers.