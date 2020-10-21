Madhya Pradesh: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi not to campaign for bypolls

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are unlikely to campaign for by-elections for 28 seats in the state.

The names of Rahul and Priyanka have been included in the star campaigners’ list, which has been submitted to Election Commission.

MPCC president Kamal Nath has recently said at a press conference that there is no programme of Priyanka.

After the ‘item’ episode, the chances of Rahul Gandhi’s addressing public meetings in election-bound areas have become thin. Some Congress leaders said Priyanka would campaign for the party in the bypolls. It was also said that she would hold a road show. The party leaders circulated it.

The Congress did not officially say anything about Rahul and Priyanka’s campaigning. Nonetheless, as the by-elections in the state are important, it was considered that both the leaders of the Congress would campaign.

Both Rahul and Priyanka are very close to BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia. By-elections are being held, because Scindia along with 22 former Congress legislators defected to the BJP. Both Rahul and Priyanka have not made any comments against Scindia after he left the party.

Central leaders do not generally campaign for the by-elections. Nevertheless, as the by-polls are held for 28 seats, it was believed that some important leaders of the Congress might campaign for the party.

Other than Rahul and Priyanka, chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattishgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel respectively, were included in the list of star campaigners. Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot’s name also figured in the star campaigners’ list.

None of them have, however, campaigned for the party.Only Kamal Nath is seen electioneering. Other leaders of the party are keeping away from it.