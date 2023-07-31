Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi’s Shahdol Visit Cancelled

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Shahdol on August 8 has been cancelled, said the party leader here on Sunday.

He was to attend a public meeting in Beohari area of Shahdol district but the visit stands cancelled for unknown reasons, said party state vice president Rajiv Singh.

Earlier, the visit of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to Sagar was cancelled. The Congress alleged that Kharge’s visit to Sagar was scheduled for August 13, but the BJP tried to sabotage it by organising PM Modi’s program on August 12.