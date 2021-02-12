Madhya Pradesh: Race for Speaker’s post begins to hot up as Vindhya leaders exert pressure

In terms of seniority, all these legislators are equal to each other. Therefore, it has become difficult for the party to select a candidate for the post of Speaker. Chouhan and other leaders of the party may hold discussions on the issue at the legislators’ training camp being held in Ujjain. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has also reached Ujjain. As other senior leaders of the party are also in Ujjain, there may be some discussions on the matter.

Apart from Speaker, the BJP has to elect a Deputy Speaker. The BJP plans to keep the post of Deputy Speaker with it as the Congress had done. For this, the party is looking for a candidate from the Mahakaushal region. The party is mulling over the names of Nandini Marawi, Sanjay Pathak and Dinesh Rai for the post.

Because the Vidhan Sabha session is beginning on February 22, the BJP has to choose candidates for these posts as early as possible.