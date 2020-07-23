Madhya Pradesh: Quota roster stalls school teachers’ appointment

Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department’s failure to prepare reservation roster has stalled appointment of thousands of school teachers.
The ST Welfare Department has to recruit 5,704 middle school teachers from candidates selected through MP Teachers Eligibility Test conducted by the Professional Examination Board.
Nevertheless, appointments of these candidates have been stuck due as the tribal department is yet to prepare the reservation roster, said Ranjeet Gour, one of the candidates waiting for appointment. He said that officials of the tribal department maintain that the final reservation roster has to be prepared by the General Administration Department.
A group of candidates met the minister of GAD, Indar Singh Parmar on Thursday and urged him to expedite the process of preparing the roster.
The teachers’ eligibility test was conducted in March 2019 and the results were announced in October, the same year. Process for appointments for school education department started but candidates for the tribal welfare department are still waiting due to absence of reservation roster.
There are around 25,000 candidates in the merit list waiting for appointment. They have now formed an organisation and warned the government of protest if reservation roster was prepared to enable their appointment.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)