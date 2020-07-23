Madhya Pradesh: Quota roster stalls school teachers’ appointment

Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department’s failure to prepare reservation roster has stalled appointment of thousands of school teachers.

The ST Welfare Department has to recruit 5,704 middle school teachers from candidates selected through MP Teachers Eligibility Test conducted by the Professional Examination Board.

Nevertheless, appointments of these candidates have been stuck due as the tribal department is yet to prepare the reservation roster, said Ranjeet Gour, one of the candidates waiting for appointment. He said that officials of the tribal department maintain that the final reservation roster has to be prepared by the General Administration Department.