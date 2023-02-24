Madhya Pradesh: Quilagate to be made tourist spot, says Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar |

Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has said Qilagate Square will be developed as a tourist spot.

Tomar made the statement during a Vikas Yatra on Thursday.

He called collector Akshay Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi, commissioner of Nagar Nigam Kishore Kanyal and other officials and discussed the issue with them.

He told the officials to beautify the historical Quilagate Square and set up a park inside the fort because a large number of tourists from different areas of the country and abroad visit this place in Gwalior.

He also said that the road that leads to the top of the fort should also be built as early as possible.

During the meeting with the officials, Tomar was informed that the land for the police outpost which was at the Quilagate had been allotted to Sewanagar.

Tomar directed the collector to a market on the pattern of Palika Bazar in Delhi should be set up on the land where the police outpost is built.

The people whose houses were demolished at the time of constructing the road from Phoolbagh to Quilagate should be rehabilitated, Tomar said.

The collector said that he would start working on the issues raised by the minister.

The traffic management will be done with the help of the police department, he said.

