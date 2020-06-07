Madhya Pradesh: Quarantined students not allowed in board exams

Students who were in quarantine will not be allowed to appear in MP Board exams. This was confirmed after some students clarified it from the board official.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has decided to conduct exams for the students of Class 12 from June 9. Board officials said that they have made all arrangements to conduct exam in a safe manner.

However, students who had tested positive for COVID 19 earlier and then tested negative later but are in quarantine will not be allowed to write exams, clarified the board officials.

A student from Neemuch had tested corona positive on May 26. Apart from the student his father and sister too were found corona positive and were admitted in the hospital. They all have been discharged after being tested negative. Father of the student said that a board official had told him that he will not be allowed to sit in exam, despite father clarifying that his son has been discharged and tested negative.

The said student has to appear for biology and chemistry exam and is also preparing for NEET. Since then the student is undergoing trauma as he might lose one year if not allowed to appear in board exam.

According to media reports there are around ten students in Neemuch only, who had earlier tested corona positive but are now negative and healthy. Other districts have also reported cases of students about to appear in board exams but were tested positive for corona earlier.