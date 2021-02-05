Madhya Pradesh Pyare Miyan sex racket: Rape victims’ families seek Rs 3 lakh compensation promised to them

BHOPAL: The family members of the four minor rape victims in Pyare Miyan sex racket case are seeking compensation announced to them at the time the racket was busted. The families of the five victims were asked to open new bank accounts in which the compensation amount of Rs 3 lakh was to be credited. However, even after nearly seven months, the amount is yet to be deposited in their accounts, the families claimed.

The minor rape victims, who were made witness in the case, are housed in a shelter home for the safety reasons. The state government has released compensation to the family of one of the minors, who had recently died of sleeping pill overdose at the shelter home. Now, the other family members too are asking the authorities to give them the compensation amount. The families claimed that officials have not even given them their passbook. The mother of one of the victims told Free Press that they were informed about the compensation when her daughter was taken into custody. At the time, I was told that Rs 3 lakh will be given to the family, but till date we have no idea what happened to the amount, said the woman.

She said once her daughter returns she will enquire about the compensation from the officials. Even if the compensation has to be released in girl’s accounts at least the officials should inform us about it, said the brother of one of the victims. Madhya Pradesh child rights protection commission member Brajesh Singh Chauhan said the files related to the compensation are forwarded and the girls will receive the amount in their accounts soon.

Meanwhile, following the death of one of the minors, the families of other girls are asking the authorities to send their daughters back home. The matter is with the court now.