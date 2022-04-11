Madhya Pradesh: Public welfare with good governance is Ramraj, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gaurav Diwas of Chitrakoot was celebrated on Ram Navami in the presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday. He said that every year Ram Navami will be celebrated as Gaurav Diwas.

Chouhan felicitated the seers. He said that Lord Rama along with Sita and Lakshman spent 11 and half years of exile in Chitrakoot.

The CM said that sants, society and the people have taken a pledge for the development of Chitrakoot. I also take a pledge to keep river Mandakini clean. Chouhan said that a dam would be constructed in Majhgawan at a cost of Rs 243 crore in the first phase to keep the Mandakini river of Chitrakoot evergreen. After this the work of second phase will also be done.

CM said that as soon as the tunnel of Bargi canal is completed water of Narmada river will be brought to Mandakini river. The meeting of these two holy rivers will form a unique confluence.

Instructions have been given to prepare its DPR. A project worth Rs 30 crore has also been approved to stop erosion in Mandakini river. A project of Rs 49 crore has been approved for construction of CC road in Chitrakoot and Rs 62 crore for construction of roads and drains in the city.

In the evening, Chouhan participated in the programme in Orccha where 7.50 lakh earthen lamps were lit. He reviewed the development plan prepared for the complete renovation of Shri Ramraja Temple at Betwa Retreat Hotel in Orchha.

Message to police & employees

Chouhan gifted development works worth Rs 111 crore. He also inaugurated the newly constructed police station building at Chitrakoot. The Chief Minister inaugurated 32 construction works and laid the foundation stone and performed bhoomi pujan of 27 construction and development works.

The CM inaugurated the new police station building constructed in Sirsa forest. In the visitor's book, he gave a message to the police officers and employees to be "softer than a flower for gentlemen and tougher than a thunderbolt for the wicked".

