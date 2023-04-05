Madhya Pradesh: Public health minister Choudhary takes stock of Ladli Behena Yojana camps in Shyampur

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Public health and family welfare minister of state, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary took stock of the Ladli Behena yojana camps in Shyampur town of Sehore on Wednesday. He obtained information about the camps from the officials deployed over there and also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

In the camps, Dr Choudhary inspected the registration process and helped the woman beneficiaries fill the registration forms too. He then directed the officials in charge of the camp to ensure that no beneficiary faces problems in applying for the scheme and does not remain deprived of its benefits. He then informed the beneficiaries that any corrections in the registration forms will be resolved later, by calling on the helpline number 181.

Following this, he said that under the guidance and leadership of state chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, numerous programmes and schemes are in force for the development of females of the state. He went on to say that under the Ladli Behena Yojana, the females falling in the age range of 23 to 60 years will receive an amount of Rs 1 thousand per month. Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Sudesh Rai was also present on the occasion.