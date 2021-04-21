Madhya Pradesh: Pt Siddharama Swami Korwar passes away; was quarantined after testing Covid-19 positive

Artistes from Bhopal expressed sorrow over his demise. One of his disciples, Aakritti Mehra, a singer, said that Guruji was a very simple and humble man. He taught his disciples with great patience. Guruji and Gurumaa (his wife) also used to orgnise a Panchakshar programme every year in which their disciples got a chance to perform, Mehra said.

Another disciple, Shalini Malviya, who is doing her MA in theatre from Hyderabad University, said that the news of his demise had shocked her. She had learnt music from him for three years. He even helped her to arrange for a harmonium. ìI was planning to resume my training under Guruji after the completition of my course,î Malviya said.

A ballet choreographer, Shruti Kriti Barik, said that he used to teach his disciples for one hour every week. And that was more than enough. He was also the president of Kriti Ballet and Performing Arts. ìWeíd feted him at an event organised in February this year,î Barik said.