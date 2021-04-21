Madhya Pradesh: Pt Siddharama Swami Korwar passes away; was quarantined after testing Covid-19 positive

BHOPAL: Musician and classical singer Pt. Siddharama Swami Korwar passed away in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. He was 86. After testing positive for Covid-19, he was quarantined at his Harshvardhan Nagar residence. His oxygen level began to fall on Tuesday night and he died while being shifted to a local hospital. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.
Born in Bijapur , district of Karnataka, he spend a major part of his life in Bhopal. He did his post-graduation in music from BU. His singing style was influenced by the Kirana and Gwalior music gharanas. He had performed in different concerts in the country, as well abroad. He was showered with many prestigious awards, including the Puttraj Saj Samman. He had established the Vireshwar Punyaashram in Bhopal. He mentored hundreds of singers and musicians in the country. He was training around 150 students till before his death. He was also an accomplished sitar player.
Artistes from Bhopal expressed sorrow over his demise. One of his disciples, Aakritti Mehra, a singer, said that Guruji was a very simple and humble man. He taught his disciples with great patience. Guruji and Gurumaa (his wife) also used to orgnise a Panchakshar programme every year in which their disciples got a chance to perform, Mehra said.
Another disciple, Shalini Malviya, who is doing her MA in theatre from Hyderabad University, said that the news of his demise had shocked her. She had learnt music from him for three years. He even helped her to arrange for a harmonium. ìI was planning to resume my training under Guruji after the completition of my course,î Malviya said.
A ballet choreographer, Shruti Kriti Barik, said that he used to teach his disciples for one hour every week. And that was more than enough. He was also the president of Kriti Ballet and Performing Arts. ìWeíd feted him at an event organised in February this year,î Barik said.
