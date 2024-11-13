 Madhya Pradesh: PS To Be Posted In CM’s Secretariat, Some More Changes In The Offing
Madhya Pradesh: PS To Be Posted In CM’s Secretariat, Some More Changes In The Offing

Posting of some more officers may be changed in the CM’s Secretariat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Plans are afoot to post a new Principal Secretary or a secretary to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat after the transfer of two principal secretaries Sanjay Shukla and Raghvendra Singh. After the transfer of two principal secretaries, besides Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Rajesh Rajora, there are four IAS officers Bharat Yadav, Avinash Lavania, Ilayaraja T and Chandrashekhar Walimbe in the CM’s Secretariat.

There may be some changes in the CM’s Secretariat in the coming days. Because there is a deficiency of principal secretary-level officers, some senior secretary-level officers may be posted in the CM’s secretariat. Posting of some more officers may be changed in the CM’s Secretariat. After a list was issued on Monday, another list is likely to come out soon.

Director Mining, commissioner Housing Board and managing director of Public Health Services Corporation are on additional charge. New incumbents may be transferred to these positions.

Along with them, there may be changes in the posting of officers in some departments. In the transfer list, some principal secretaries are still holding additional charges. Their duties may be changed in the coming days.

Rashmi Arun Shami (Women and Child Development Department), Umakant Umrao (animal husbandry), and Sanjay Shukla (civil aviation) have been given additional charges. In the upcoming administrative reshuffle, new officers may be posted to these departments.

