Madhya Pradesh: PS Teaches Mathematics As Part Of School Chale Hum

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary of public properties management department Aniruddha Mukherjee inspected various schools and hostels in Narmadapuram on Monday as part of School Chale Hum.

At the outset, he went to the secondary school (ITI) and interacted with the students of class six, seven and eight.

He also taught them mathematics and informed the children about the important national parks and reserved forests.

He took lunch with the children and the teachers and took feedback on distribution of uniforms, scholarships and other schemes.

He told the school management to carry out the government’s welfare schemes.

Mukherjee also visited the girls’ school in Pawarkheda and inspected the physics and chemistry laboratories of the students of class 10, 11 and 12.

The PS also inspected the hostel and told the teachers to ensure that the students come to schools daily.

Mukherjee also visited CM Rise School in Pawarkheda and directed the teachers to impart quality education.

In-charge district project coordinator Neeta Kori, in-charge assistant commissioner of SC/ST Welfare Department Sampada Saraf and other officials were present during the inspection.

Collector becomes teacher

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh visited Government Excellence School, Narmadapuram.

He taught the students of class 11 and 12 a poem of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Kurukshetra.

Singh told the children that literature gives new direction to life and develops human values.

The collector also shared his experiences with the students and encouraged them to be good citizens and work for the nation.

