Madhya Pradesh: Protecting humans important than saving wealth, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said protecting lives is more important than saving their wealth.
“Loss of properties is immaterial,” he said at a press conference before leaving for aerial survey of flood-hit areas. The pounding rain has inundated hundreds of villages in the state rendering thousands of people roofless.
Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad, Sehore among other districts on Sunday. He also called a high-level meeting to review flood situation in the state.
He informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state. "I explained the situation to him in the morning. We have received his support. We continued rescue operations overnight," he said.
"Floods have wreaked havoc in more than 454 villages in 12 districts. So far, 10,000 people have been rescued," Chouhan added. Responding to a query, he said eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in last 24 hours.
According to chief minister, efforts are underway on a war-footing to evacuate 1,200 people stranded in 40 villages. As of now, 9,300 people are staying in 170 relief camps in the state.
The chief minister spoke to defence minister Rajnath Singh last night for army help. Three helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been pressed into service to airlift stranded people, he said, adding that government has asked for two more choppers.
The monsoon activity has moved to western Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is expected in Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Dewas, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Mandsaur and Neemuch in next 24 hours. Authorities in these districts have been alerted,” Chouhan said.
IAF choppers airlift people
Indian Air Force helicopters airlifted people from flood-affected areas of Somalwada in Sehore.
About 25 people were rescued by IAF personnel including women and children from Somalwada.
Five people stranded in Chhindwara were airlifted by helicopter. Three persons trapped in a village in Balaghat district were airlifted.
A family in Valwat village in Hoshangabad district. was rescued by boat. Five people, including two infants in the family were stranded in the flood. Rajkumari Keer, Arti Keer, a boy aged 3 years, girls aged 5 months and two months have been evacuated safely. Similar rescue operations were held in Chhindwara, Balaghat, Sehore, Dewas, Seoni and Raisen districts. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2.30 am.
Relief as per govt provisions
Responding to a query on rain-hit farmers, Chouhan said they will be provided relief as per government provisions. The situation arising out of heavy rainfall will be assessed after survey. A process is also on to provide them benefit under insurance scheme.
‘Narmada looked like sea’
It is a matter of respite that the water level has receded by one and a half feet, said CM Chouhan after conducting aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha to a news agency. "Today I conducted an aerial survey of five districts. Narmada river looked like a sea. Several villages still remain submerged,” he added.
CM lauds home guards
CM lauded home guards and SDERF jawans for their commendable works undertaken in Hoshangabad district.
He added platoon commanders Rajkumar Katare, Murgeshan, Jawans Bharat Parihar, Aditya Rai, Himanshu, Anil Sharma and Charan Singh have protected life of families. Staff of district administration, revenue, district police and social organisations also helped flood affected people.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)