Madhya Pradesh: Protecting humans important than saving wealth, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said protecting lives is more important than saving their wealth.

“Loss of properties is immaterial,” he said at a press conference before leaving for aerial survey of flood-hit areas. The pounding rain has inundated hundreds of villages in the state rendering thousands of people roofless.

Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad, Sehore among other districts on Sunday. He also called a high-level meeting to review flood situation in the state.

He informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state. "I explained the situation to him in the morning. We have received his support. We continued rescue operations overnight," he said.

"Floods have wreaked havoc in more than 454 villages in 12 districts. So far, 10,000 people have been rescued," Chouhan added. Responding to a query, he said eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in last 24 hours.

According to chief minister, efforts are underway on a war-footing to evacuate 1,200 people stranded in 40 villages. As of now, 9,300 people are staying in 170 relief camps in the state.

The chief minister spoke to defence minister Rajnath Singh last night for army help. Three helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been pressed into service to airlift stranded people, he said, adding that government has asked for two more choppers.

The monsoon activity has moved to western Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is expected in Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Dewas, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Mandsaur and Neemuch in next 24 hours. Authorities in these districts have been alerted,” Chouhan said.