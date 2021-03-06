Madhya Pradesh: Property of water resources department engineer-in-chief attached

Bhopal: The district and sessions court, on Saturday, issued an order for property attachment of the engineer-in-chief of the water resources department, MS Dawar, in connection with land acquisition of Ajnal Dam.

The land acquisition issue dates back to 2001 and is related to property worth Rs 21.72 crore. A court notice was affixed on Dawar’s car so he had to take another private car. The special court of ADJ Ashutosh Mishra has passed the order on property attachment.

ENC Dawar said, “The issue dates back to 2001 and is related to Ajnal Dam land acquisition. I had also filed a writ petition in the high court, but, because of the President’s programme in Jabalpur on Saturday, it was not listed for hearing. So, the district and sessions court issued the order for property attachment. The team had come and I came to know of the court order. It’s simply an administrative process and nothing else.”

The state government constructed an earthen dam of 17 metres height across Ajnal river, a tributary of the Narmada at the Nasrullahganj tehsil, in village Piplani and Fandkipani of Sehore district. The Upper Ghogra Dam is a feeder reservoir to the downstream Ghogra medium tank. It is a minor irrigation scheme having a command area of 1,650 hectare and a gross command area of 1,940 hectare.