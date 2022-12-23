Madhya Pradesh: Programme centred on traffic awareness, road safety organised in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram traffic police organised a traffic awareness and road safety programme in the auditorium of police line of the town on Friday.

Deputy superintendent of police (Traffic), Santosh Mishra was the presiding speaker, who apprised everyone present in the programme of traffic rules, road management and measures to curb accidents.

NCC cadets were also present in the programme, addressing whom, Mishra said that the objective to choose Khaki uniform is to devote oneself for the service of the country and the society. He added that the onus to propagate the insights learnt in the session to the general public lies on the cadets.

As the session began, DSP Mishra said that awareness about traffic-appropriate behaviour is still lacking among people. He then continued by stating that traffic awareness is of paramount importance as careless on road sometimes does not provide another opportunity to amend one’s mistakes.

Later in the session, the traffic police personnel administered the oath to all the attendees of the programme to adhere to traffic-appropriate behaviour, drive/ride vehicles with a license and ensure woman safety. Other traffic personnel also played a pivotal role in making the programme a success.

