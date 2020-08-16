Madhya Pradesh: Professors fear mess in evaluation after open book exams

The hurriedly decided open book examinations for college students are likely to create a mess during evaluation of answer copies. This is what most professors fear.

Though the dates for examinations have not been declared, the students will appear for written examinations from their homes. Once the examinations get over, the students will tie answer copies of all the subjects in a bundle and post it to forwarding centres or lead colleges.

What professors doubt is the efficiency of postal system. “There are countless stories of delayed delivery of parcels and letters by the postal department. Adding to it, there are also reports of loss and damage of articles,” said a staff member engaged in conducting exams at Barkatullah University.

Another professor with a vast experience in conducting examination said that there is still time to correct procedural faults, if any. At present, only the guidelines have been issued based on UGC norms.