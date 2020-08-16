Madhya Pradesh: Professors fear mess in evaluation after open book exams

The hurriedly decided open book examinations for college students are likely to create a mess during evaluation of answer copies. This is what most professors fear.
Though the dates for examinations have not been declared, the students will appear for written examinations from their homes. Once the examinations get over, the students will tie answer copies of all the subjects in a bundle and post it to forwarding centres or lead colleges.
What professors doubt is the efficiency of postal system. “There are countless stories of delayed delivery of parcels and letters by the postal department. Adding to it, there are also reports of loss and damage of articles,” said a staff member engaged in conducting exams at Barkatullah University.
Another professor with a vast experience in conducting examination said that there is still time to correct procedural faults, if any. At present, only the guidelines have been issued based on UGC norms.
However, the universities need to specify roles of lead colleges and forwarding colleges and centres as most of the work has to be done by them. “All the bundles of posts will reach forwarding centres and lead colleges. Student will send copies in one bundle that will include answer copies of all subjects,” said a senior professor.
It will be a tedious job to open bundles, segregate answer copies subject-wise and then allot or post them to teachers concerned for evaluation. “One fault and it would be humungous job to trace the mistake in the chain,” he added.
Another official from the examination department said that it seems that the government has decided to promote all students. Therefore, evaluation system is the weakest link in the whole process. University exams are scheduled to begin from September and the results are likely to be declared by October.
