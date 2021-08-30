Madhya Pradesh: Probe team ferrets out Jabalpur felon’s links with Daud Ibrahim

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur felon Abdul Razzak has links with D-company of Daud Ibrahim, says the 17-member probe team.

Many criminals from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh frequented Razzak’s hideouts to flummox the police, they said.

A team of Omti police recently raided the house of Razzak and laid their hands on several Indian and foreign-made firearms kept at his residence and arrested the criminal.

In the aftermath of Razzak’s arrest, the administration has set up a special investigation team comprising 17 members to probe the activities of the outlaw.

They said that the felon had links with Daud Ibrahim and with some members of the D-Company which is also operating in Mumbai.

The probe team also discovered that a hoard of arms was transported through Razzak.

The hoodlum holds 165 granite mining leases. The lout has taken all those leases from different people by force.

The outlaw has set up 100 SALE companies through which he operates his businesses, the SIT members said, adding that Razzak owns properties worth Rs 100 crore.

The SIT has also hit upon the evidence that indicates that a few political activists and a few fake social workers of Jabalpur are associated with Razzak.

The chums of felon Razzak arrested for his involvement in several incidents of crime created a rumpus on the court campus in Jabalpur on Monday.

The Omati police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the anti-social elements for creating a disturbance on the court premises.

Razzak’s cohorts against whom cases were registered were Sartaj-Majid Musa, Sajjad, Ehfaaz, Soyeb, and Jitu Rajak and others.

As soon as the lawyers present on the court premises objected to their unruly conduct, there was a scuffle between them and the chums of the criminal.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Fire breaks out at Arera Hills branch of State Bank of India

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:05 PM IST