Madhya Pradesh: Probe into 6-month-old cases may put party hoppers in trouble

Former Congress ministers who have crossed over to the BJP may be in trouble once an inquiry begins into the decisions taken by the previous government during its six-month rule.

The former ministers who left the Congress together with former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia headed important departments.

Tulsi Silawat was the health minister and Govind Singh Rajput head of the transport and revenue department.

Similarly, Imarti Devi was the incharge of women and child development department, and Pradyumnya Singh Tomar headed the food and civil supplies department.

Mahendra Singh Sisodia was looking after the labour department, and school education department was with Prabhuram Choudhary. All were important departments.

The probe team will focus on mobile phones bought by the women and child development department for Aganwadi workers.

The equipment bought by the health department, large number of transfers made and decisions taken by the transport, labour and other departments will be probed.

Agriculture minister Kamal Patel has already made allegations that there was a scam in warehousing department which is concerned with the food and civil supplies.

According to sources, the government is trying to find out ways to save these politicians who left the Congress.

The probe team may tighten noose around those officers who were working on the orders of the Congress government violating all rules.