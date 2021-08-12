Madhya Pradesh: Probe against ex-bank officials for siphoning off lakhs from farmers’ accounts in Mandla

Bhopal: The Economic Offences Wing has registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against a bank manager and assistant manager for siphoning off money from the accounts of farmers in Mandla.

SP EOW, Jabalpur unit Devendra Singh Rajput informed Free Press that bank manager Amit Kumar Jain and assistant manager Akhilesh Maravi, who were then posted in Padav branch of Mandla district have been booked.

In the year 2018, a total 201 accounts of farmers under Kisan Credit Card scheme were opened in the branch. Soon after the account became operative, three accounts were hacked in a go and their money was transferred to the account of Om Recovery Agency.

The SP added that the account of a farmer Subal Singh was hacked and the amount of Rs 90,000 was shifted to the account of Om Recovery Agency. A loan amount of Rs 1.90 lakh was credited to the farmer’s account. Similarly, the account of another farmer Baisakhan was debited of Rs 3.60 lakh. The account had Rs 3.90 lakh in total. Another farmer Govind Tekam also lost Rs 1.60 lakh from his loan amount of Rs 2 lakh. Account holder Anup Singh had Rs 5.50 lakh in his account but Rs 5.34 lakh was siphoned off from his account

The SP informed that till date as many as six complaints were filed with the EOW and on Wednesday PE was registered in three and after FIR was filed.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:50 AM IST