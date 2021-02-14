Madhya Pradesh pro tem Speaker receives ‘death threat’ for seeking justice for Rinku Sharma

BHOPAL: State Assembly pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said he had received a death threat on social media after he demanded justice for 25-year-old Rinku Sharma who was murdered in Delhi's Mangolpuri recently. No police complaint has been made in this connection so far.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, the pro tem speaker said, "In the Facebook post, I have been threatened that I will meet the same fate as Rinku Sharma. I'm not going to be intimidated by such threats." He said Rinku Sharma should get justice.

Rameshwar Sharma tweeted a screenshot of a post "threatening" him on Facebook. A person named Haidar Khan posted a caricature on social media depicting a man being back-stabbed by a skull-capped man with a knife having 'Rameshwar Sharma' written on it. This comes after Sharma, demanded justice for the deceased, saying that those attacking Shri Ram devotees will have to face serious consequences. The BJP leader had also posted a caricature depicting a man being stabbed by another with a knife having 'Rinku Sharma' written on it. Responding to the post by Haidar Khan, the pro tem speaker tweeted, "Don't back-stab. We know how to get and deliver justice. Ask your ancestors."

While talking to Free Press, Sharma said that he had not taken any legal action into the matter as yet.