Madhya Pradesh: Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma solves several issues pending for long time

Chances of Assembly session being held look slim because of the rising number of corona cases.

Since the House is not in session, pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma will work till the election of a full-time Speaker.

Pro tem Speakers generally do not show interest in work of the House. Sharma also an MLA from a constituency in Bhopal, he has solved several issues pending for long time. A decision on the construction of MLAs’ rest house was hanging fire for a decade. The previous BJP government approved the project, but it was stopped, because hundreds of trees were felled for it.

Speaker of the Congress government NP Prajapati approved the construction of MLAs’ rest house by getting many a tree felled, despite stringent opposition.

The issue came up before Sharma after he took over as pro tem Speaker. Instead of building the rest house by felling more trees on an additional plot, he approved a proposal for dismantling the old houses and constructing the proposed building on the plot.