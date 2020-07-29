Madhya Pradesh: Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma solves several issues pending for long time

Chances of Assembly session being held look slim because of the rising number of corona cases.
Since the House is not in session, pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma will work till the election of a full-time Speaker.
Pro tem Speakers generally do not show interest in work of the House. Sharma also an MLA from a constituency in Bhopal, he has solved several issues pending for long time. A decision on the construction of MLAs’ rest house was hanging fire for a decade. The previous BJP government approved the project, but it was stopped, because hundreds of trees were felled for it.
Speaker of the Congress government NP Prajapati approved the construction of MLAs’ rest house by getting many a tree felled, despite stringent opposition.
The issue came up before Sharma after he took over as pro tem Speaker. Instead of building the rest house by felling more trees on an additional plot, he approved a proposal for dismantling the old houses and constructing the proposed building on the plot.
In this way, he has saved government land worth Rs 350 crore and hundreds of trees.
The possession of MLAs’ flats, built by Awas Sangh, was to be handed over in 2017. The process for it was moving on at a snail’s pace. Sharma has fixed deadline for giving possession of 115 flats by August 15.
A penalty will be imposed if the deadline is missed, Sharma said. There was a dispute over removal of a temple on the plot under Vidhan Sabha. Near the temple, there is a mosque.
Sharma has taken a decision on the issue, saying if the temple is shifted, mosque should also be removed. After his decision, the matter was closed.
He also passed a tender of Rs 6 crore for constructing quarters for the employees of Vidhan Sabha. The issue was pending for long time.
Sharma said although he was on the post for a few days, he tried to dispose of all the pending issues put up before him.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)