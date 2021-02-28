Madhya Pradesh: ‘Private schools demanding fees of the previous period’

BHOPAL: Parents have clleged that private schools are charging fees of the previous period, as well. Moreover, the school managements have threatened not to allow the students to appear for their examinations if their fees remain unpaid. A meeting of the Palak Mahasangh took place recently, where several members charged that private schools were demanding the fees of the corona lockdown period — which were exempted — as well.

“The school education department had issued instructions after the high court’s order that only tuition fees would be charged from the parents. But, despite the clear instructions, the schools have now started threatening parents that they won’t allow the children to appear for their examinations in their fees aren’t paid,” said convener of the Mahasangh Prabodh Pandya.

Some schools have added several heads under the tuition fee, thereby raising it from the previous level. This is clearly in violation of the instructions issued by the school education department and the high court.

“We’ve met the district education officer and submitted a memorandum containing the names of such schools, but action is awaited,” said a member of the Palak Mahasangh. A parent of two school-going kids, Kamal Vishwakarma, said that a delegation of the Palak Mahasangh would meet the school education minister to press the point.