Madhya Pradesh: Private parties to operate ultrasound machine at district hospital in Narmadapuram

The private ultrasound machine operators held a meeting on Monday.

Updated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Operating a ultrasound machine at the district hospital was a problem for a long time. As there was nobody to operate the machine, the patients who came from the economically weaker section had to suffer.

When collector Neeraj Kumar Singh came to know of it, he made an arrangement with the operators of the sonography machine in private hospitals for running the ultrasound machine at the district hospital. They will now serve the patients.

The private ultrasound machine operators held a meeting on Monday. They operators have agreed to provide their services. The arrangement will be given a new name.

The directors of the private hospitals in Narmadapuram and Itarsi took part in the meeting.

During this period, chief medical and health officer Dr Dinesh Dehalwar, Dr RK Maheshwari, Dr Sunita Pandey and many other doctors were present at the meeting.

