Madhya Pradesh: Private hospitals protest against administration's action of closure

BHOPAL: Private hospitals have protested against the district administration's action of closing down some hospitals for allegedly overcharging patients in the name of Covid treatment. The private hospitals said the action is arbitrary and they are permitted to take up to 40 per cent surcharge on the bill.

District administration has taken action against some private hospitals on grounds of excess billing and hospitals have been forced to refund money to patients following complaints.

CITI Hospital faced action when it demanded Rs 12 lakh from COVID patients while the actual bill was just half of the demanded amount. Similarly, Niramay Hospital had to face the burnt of district administration when it charged Rs 1.28 lakh from a patient. Hospital returned Rs 75,000 after the intervention of the district administration. Action has also been taken against Rudraksha Hospital for overbilling.