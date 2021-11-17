Madhya Pradesh: Private hospital refuses to give infant for not paying bill, relatives allege management demands excess money

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A private hospital refused to give an infant admitted in the hospital for not paying the hospital bill in Chhatarpur. The family members also alleged that the hospital management were demanding excessive money. Extra charges were included in the bill which were not used in the treatment.

Virendra Shukla, resident of Lavkushnagar tehsil has admitted his wife Rajini Shukla in district hospital for delivery. She gave birth to a boy. The health condition of the infant suddenly deteriorated after which the family members admitted the infant in Narmada hospital for better treatment. At the same time, Ragini stayed in the district hospital.

Virendra’s sister, Neetu says that as the health of the child was not improving in Narmada Hospital, they decided to take the child to another hospital. After which they were asked to clear the hospital bill. As soon as they saw the bill, they noticed that an extra Rs 6000 amount was added in the bill.

“When we refused to give the extra money, they refused to give the child. The condition of the child was continuously deteriorating. The hospital management said that first clear the hospital bill, after that you can take your child,” Neetu said.

The family members started shouting and people gathered over there. As soon as the media involved in the matter, the hospital management waived the bill. The family took the child back to the district hospital and started treatment.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 07:59 PM IST