Madhya Pradesh: Private Companies To Be Roped In To Promote Heritage Liquor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was the former BJP government led by Shivraj Singh in 2021-22 which came up with the idea of heritage liquor and later two tribal self help groups of Alirajpur and Dindori were permitted for the production of heritage liquor through Mahua flowers.

Many steps were taken to promote heritage liquor but it failed to create a buzz in the market. Seeing this, now the government is contemplating to rope in a private company to promote the brand.

Sources in the excise department said that work is under the process to engage a private company to promote the heritage liquor brand. On getting selected, the company will have an agreement with both Self Help Groups.

This company will be entrusted with the responsibility of marketing the brand and exploring export opportunities. It will work on creating a market for the heritage liquor brand in other states as well as outside India.

Meanwhile, provisions are being made on creating the consumption economy of heritage liquor. For instance, it has been made mandatory for bars and restaurants to display the heritage liquor and also keep at least two boxes. Heritage liquor has to be included into the beverage menu so that people coming to bars and restaurants can know about its availability and can give a thought to consuming it. If bars and restaurants failed to follow the rules, they would be penalized.

Moreover, in future, effort would be made that some more SHGs shall be roped in for manufacturing of heritage liquor to increase its production. This will help in meeting the demand if innovative promotion measures bear fruit.

In the coming time, some more companies could be roped in to promote the heritage liquor brand as the government strongly believes that instead of them private players can do fantastic job in this regard. Along with this, the idea of aging concept is also being worked out to ensure the age of the heritage beverage.

Heritage liquor tourism

Government is also pondering over coming up with the concept of heritage liquor tourism. Under this, the people can visit the manufacturing unit and see in person heritage liquor manufacturing.

"Endeavours are being made to rope in a company to elevate the heritage liquor brand and boost its production. As of now, things are under the process in this regard. Some companies have shown interest." --- Abhijeet Agrawal, Excise commissioner