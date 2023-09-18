Madhya Pradesh: Prisoners Make Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Ten-day Ganesh festival begins from Tuesday. The prisoners of the central jail in Satna are also getting ready to worship Bappa. According to jail superintendent Leena Kosta, the prisoners are imparted training in making idols, so that they may earn a living.

They are taught how to make idols of Krishna, goddess Durga, Saraswati, Lakshmi and Ganesh, she said. The idols of Ganesh made by the prisoners last years were sold to people, Kosta said.

They made the idols of Ganesh this year, too with the help of cow dung, soil and cow urine. All these idols are eco-friendly. The idols have been kept at the central jail canteen for sale at cheaper rates, she said, adding that harmful chemicals have not been used to make these idols which are available in various sizes.

She appealed to people to buy these idols to encourage the prisoners.