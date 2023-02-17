Madhya Pradesh: Prisoner hangs self at Naugaon sub-jail

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man serving imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sub-jail of Naugaon in Chhatarpur hanged himself to a tree on Friday, official sources said.

The body of the man was found hanging to a tree on Friday morning, after which probe was launched into the case.

Jailer Arvind Khare told the media that the prisoner who took the extreme step has been identified as Kadhai Pal, a native of Naugaon in Chhatarpur. He had been convicted of raping a minor on December 6, 2022 and had been sentenced to four years of imprisonment.

Khare added that Pal tied a noose around his neck by means of a cloth and hanged himself to a tree located in the garden situated on the jail premises. When the incident came to light, Jailer Khare informed the senior officials and the Upper Sessions Judge. Tehsildar Sunita Sahani and other police personnel also reached the spot and took cognizance of the incident.

It is noteworthy that some days ago too, a prisoner had attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself. However, he was spotted by other prisoners, who foiled his attempt and saved his life.

