Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi is messiah of poor who brought a new dawn in their lives, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the messiah of the poor who brought a new dawn in the lives of the poor by conducting griha pravesh of 5.25 lakh beneficiaries of the state on Tuesday. CM took part in the grih pravesh programme virtually.

CM said a provision of Rs 10000 crore has been made in the next year's budget in Madhya Pradesh to ensure that all the poor have their own pucca houses. By the year 2024-25, no poor will live in a hut, everyone will have a pucca house.

He said, “The government will provide pucca house to every poor. For the next three years, 10 lakh pucca houses each will be built in the state. Along with the houses, toilets, cooking gas, electricity connection and drinking water are also being provided.”

He said The PM has given a very big gift to Madhya Pradesh through the Rs. 44000 crore Ken-Betwa link project. This scheme will change the picture and destiny of Bundelkhand region. This will irrigate an area of ??20 lakh acres and 41 lakh people will get drinking water.

He thanked the PM Modi for the approval of this project and on behalf of the people of the state invited him to visit Madhya Pradesh for laying the foundation of the project.

CM said natural resources are for everyone. Every poor in the state will be given his due. Our government is first of all a government of the poor. Arrangement of bread, house, medicine, education and employment is being ensured to every poor in the state.

He said the central government has extended the duration of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till the month of September. Now poor families will get 5 kg ration per person free of cost till the month of September. Also, under the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojna, 5 kg ration per person will be given at the rate of Re 1 per kg.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:03 PM IST