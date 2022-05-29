Madhya Pradesh: President to inaugurate All India Ayurveda Meet at Ujjain on Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 59th general convention of Akhil Bharatiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan to be held at Pandit Suryanarayan Sankul Auditorium of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy in Ujjain on Sunday, as per an official release.

The President will leave Bhopal at 8 am and reach Ujjain at 8:30 am. He will attend Ayurveda mega convention from 9:50 am to 11:15 am.

A programme of the Akhil Bharatiya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth and scientific conference will also be held as a part of mega convention.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state AYUSH minister Ramkishore Nano Kanwre, Higher Education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain and public representatives will take part.

The scientific conference is the main attraction of convention, the theme of which is, Ayurveda Aahar, Swaasthya ka aadhar. Discussions will be held on subjects like free trade of Ayurvedic medicines at national and international level.

The President and his wife Savita Kovind will offer prayers at Mahakal temple during his visit to Ujjain.

