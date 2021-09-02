Madhya Pradesh: President Kovind condoles demise of former MP, senior journalist Chandan Mitra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former MP and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra and said that his demise leaves a void in Indian journalism.

The President said that his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation.

In a tweet, the President wrote, "Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends." Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also felt pained on his demise and said that he will be remembered for his distinguished career in the field of media and service for people.

"Pained to learn about the demise of former MP and senior journalist Shri Chandan Mitra Ji. He will be remembered for his distinguished career in the field of media and service for people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this time of grief. Om Shanti," tweeted Nadda.

Mitra was elected in the Rajya Sabha, as a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Madhya Pradesh in June 2010.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late last night in Delhi, confirmed his son Kushan Mitra. Mitra was an Indian journalist, former editor and managing director of The Pioneer newspaper in Delhi.

ALSO READ Fear of identity disclosure: Customers avoid taking cash memo from liquor shops in Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:01 PM IST