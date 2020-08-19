Madhya Pradesh: Prepare security audit report of dams, water bodies, Minster Tulsi Silawat instructs officials

BHOPAL: Water Resources minister Tulsi Silawat has instructed officials to prepare a security audit report of all dams and water bodies in the state. He also instructed for recovery of dues towards water supply from civic bodies, panchayat and industries. The authorities have been asked to chalk out a detailed plan in this connection.

Silawat was addressing a review meeting of his department at Kerwan Dam guest house on Wednesday. The meeting discussed in detail the water level status of reservoirs and water bodies in Bhopal, Indore, Betul, Jabalpur, Rewa, Seoni and Gwalior divisions.

Meeting was apprised of the scanty rain in Bhopal and Indore divisions. Besides, the meeting was also informed that water bodies of other divisions are recharged with 82 per cent water while the department's 63 per cent water bodies were full up to full tank level.