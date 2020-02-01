Madhya Pradesh: Prepaid electricity meters for defaulters in urban areas

BHOPAL: Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company (CZEDC) has decided to install prepaid meters for nonpaying consumers in urban and semi-urban areas.
A company official said that identification of such consumers has been started and prepaid meters will be installed from April 1. In the first phase, nonpaying commercial consumers like private offices, flourmill, shops and defaulters among domestic consumers with high bills are being identified.
The prepaid electricity meters can be recharged with recharge coupons like DTH or prepaid mobiles. Consumer will be notified via SMS and other means a day before his recharge coupon is due to expire.
The online recharge system will help Discoms get revenue collection in time without much efforts while consumers will get freedom from standing in queues for depositing bills.
Discoms officials said that consumers should deposit their bills in time to avoid getting enlisted in defaulters list. Once their name is put in the list, prepaid meter will be installed in their premises.
