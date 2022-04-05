Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant Anganwadi worker electrocuted in Bhopal

A 29-year old pregnant Anganwadi worker was electrocuted in Chopda-Kala on Monday evening, police officials said. Careless in keeping electrical gadgets costs live.

Police station in-charge VBS Sengar told media that on Monday at around 4 pm the victim Kanta Ahirwar wife of Tuman Lal Ahirwar was washing clothes.

The woman was four months pregnant and she was the mother of a three-year-old boy.

According to her family members, she was washing the clothes she accidentally touched a nearby cooler after which she got an electric shock and was injured seriously. She was then rushed to the nearby private hospital, where the doctors asked to take her to Hamidia hospital for better treatment.

She was brought to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. The police have registered the case and started investigations in the case.

After the incident, her husband Tuman Lal lost his mental balance. He started crying and told his family that he also did not want to live without his wife. However, the family members console him and told him to take care of his son.

