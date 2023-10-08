 Madhya Pradesh: Power Employees Call Off Indefinite Strike
The Principal Secretary has asked the power employees’ unions to prepare the modalities of the eight-point demands to find a solution to the issues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 01:51 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of power companies called off their indefinite strike on its second day. However, the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) has already been enforced for striking employees.

In the evening, a delegation of the agitating employees’ unions was called for a meeting with Principal Secretary (power) Sanjay Dubey and MD Power Management Companies Limited Raghuraj MR.

Following the meeting, the strike was called off. VKS Parishar, president of the United Forum for Power Employees and Associations, said, “After meeting with the Principal Secretary (power) Sanjay Dubey and MD Power Management Companies Limited, we called off the strike.”

The eight-point demands of the agitating employees include implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), 4 percent Dearness Relief (DR) and regularisation of outsourced employees.

