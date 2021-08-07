Madhya Pradesh: Potholed roads, defunct streetlights make commuting a nightmare

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city roads have developed potholes due to rain, posing problems for commuters. Almost, all the main roads in Bhopal including those in colonies are dilapidated as water-logging haunts residents.

Worse, most street lights don’t function. As a result, commuters face difficulties when they travel on the roads they are not acquainted with. Meanwhile, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Capital Project Administration (CPA) and Public Works Department (PWD) have begun restoration work temporarily.

This temporary filling of the potholes does not last long and holes begin to appear within a day or two of repair. The agencies failed to carry out repair before monsoon. During rain, the roads are not commutable.

The roads in Kolar, in colonies around Hoshangabad Road, Nehru Nagar, Shahjahanabad, Kohefiza, Quazi camp, Bhopal talkies from Laxmi talkies, Govindpura, Bharat talkies, stretch between Jinsi to Maida Mills need maintenance.

Nightmare

A college student we spoke to in Shahjahanabad says she travels on road every day and it is no less a nightmare. We find potholes submerged in water. Natasha Katare, who is pursuing graduation from a private college, pointed out the patches she has to cross every day.

Risky

RD Singh, a resident of Arera colony, says that when he travels to old Bhopal from his home, he drives very carefully so that the vehicle does not get damaged due to large sized waterlogged holes. Singh, who is a businessman, says during night, these holes are not even visible as street lights don’t function.

Blame game

The officials of BMC, CPA and PWD blame each other. BMC additional commissioner MP Singh said civic body can’t initiate repair during rain and will only fill potholes with building material to make roads commutable.