Madhya Pradesh: Potato Tissue Culture Lab to start in Gwalior soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Potato Tissue Culture Lab will be started in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh soon. The tri-party agreement of Agri Innovate, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Horticulture Department for the same will be done in the first week of May, according to state government officials.

Minister of State for Horticulture, Food Processing (Independent Charge) and Narmada Valley Development Bharat Singh Kushwaha reviewed the progress of Potato Tissue Culture Lab, Gwalior. He said that it would be started soon. Aeroponics lab will be set up in Gwalior.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an autonomous body responsible for coordinating agricultural education and research in India.

The Minister has said that APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) will help to promote horticulture crops. The production of horticulture products will increase exports.

Minister also directed to start a gardener training program from next month to connect trained farmers in the production of horticulture crops and to connect unemployed youth with self-employment.

Besides, the Minister also reviewed the progress of other schemes including MIDH, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:45 AM IST