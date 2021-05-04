Madhya Pradesh: Post-poll shock, fuel prices hiked in state

BHOPAL: Petrol and diesel prices in Madhya Pradesh have been increased, 45 and 42 paise, respectively, on Tuesday nearly after two months.

The fuel prices were hiked after the results of high-pitched assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory were announced on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealersí Association president Ajay Singh said, "State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) aimed to recover losses incurred by keeping rates artificially lower for almost two months due to the assembly elections. It was long pending for OMCs so they have increased the prices."

New rates in Bhopal

Petrol Rate/litre

Normal petrol Rs 98.60

Premium petrol Rs 102.2

Diesel Rate/litre

Normal Rs 89.19