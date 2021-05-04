Madhya Pradesh: Post-poll shock, fuel prices hiked in state

BHOPAL: Petrol and diesel prices in Madhya Pradesh have been increased, 45 and 42 paise, respectively, on Tuesday nearly after two months.
The fuel prices were hiked after the results of high-pitched assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory were announced on Sunday.
Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealersí Association president Ajay Singh said, "State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) aimed to recover losses incurred by keeping rates artificially lower for almost two months due to the assembly elections. It was long pending for OMCs so they have increased the prices."
New rates in Bhopal
Petrol Rate/litre
Normal petrol Rs 98.60
Premium petrol Rs 102.2
Diesel Rate/litre
Normal Rs 89.19
Petrol prices at major cities
Cities Rate/litre
Alirajpur Rs 100.01
Anuppur Rs 101.13
Balaghat Rs 100.55
Burhanpur Rs 100.31
Chhattarpur Rs 100.44
Dindori Rs 100.08
Panna Rs 100.33
Rewa Rs 101.49
Satna Rs 100.64
Shahdol Rs 101.04
Sheopur Rs 100.31
Umaria Rs 100.27
Diesel prices in major cities
Cities Rate/litre
Rewa Rs 91.87
Anuppur Rs 91.54
Satna Rs 91.09
Shahdol Rs 91.46
Balaghat Rs 91.00
Burhanpur Rs 90.79
Chhattarpur Rs 90.88
Tikamgarh Rs 90.10
Umaria Rs 90.75
Singrauli Rs 90.06
Sidhi Rs 90.24
Shivpuri Rs 90.02
Sheopur Rs 90.77
Seoni Rs 90.11
Panna Rs 90.78
Neemuch Rs 90.28
Agar Rs 90.02
Alirajpur Rs 90.50
Dindori Rs 90.58
Khandwa Rs 90.38
Mandla Rs 90.04