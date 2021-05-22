Madhya Pradesh: Positive rate in state drops to 4.8 percent, no district reports above 1,000 fresh corona cases

BHOPAL: No district has reported over 1000 fresh corona cases in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Besides, only seven districts have reported above 100 corona cases -- Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Ujjain and Rewa.

Positive rate is dropped to 4.8 per cent. On May 1, the positive rate was 20 per cent.

Indore reported 863 corona cases taking its infection tally to 1,44,472 and toll to 1301. Bhopal tally went to 1,17,130. Indore active cases reduced to 9432 and Bhopal active cases dropped to 9773.

Gwalior reported 139 corona cases with 4984 active cases while Jabalpur reported 136 corona cases with 2,602 active cases.

Ratlam reported 132 corona cases with 2536 active cases while Rewa reported 127 corona cases with 1799 active cases.