Madhya Pradesh: Positive rate in state drops to 4.8 percent, no district reports above 1,000 fresh corona cases

BHOPAL: No district has reported over 1000 fresh corona cases in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Besides, only seven districts have reported above 100 corona cases -- Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Ujjain and Rewa.
Positive rate is dropped to 4.8 per cent. On May 1, the positive rate was 20 per cent.
Indore reported 863 corona cases taking its infection tally to 1,44,472 and toll to 1301. Bhopal tally went to 1,17,130. Indore active cases reduced to 9432 and Bhopal active cases dropped to 9773.
Gwalior reported 139 corona cases with 4984 active cases while Jabalpur reported 136 corona cases with 2,602 active cases.
Ratlam reported 132 corona cases with 2536 active cases while Rewa reported 127 corona cases with 1799 active cases.
Besides, active cases dropped to 62053 and 9327 covid patients discharged in state. Around 3,844 corona cases have been reported. Around 79373 samples were sent for testing while 297 samples were rejected. However, rejected cases are more dangerous as the suspects move in society and there are chances of spreading the disease. Health department has already instructed to keep vigil on such suspects till their second reports are not cleared.
5 districts report below 10 cases
Five districts have reported less than 10 corona cases. Niwari reported just four new case with 233 active ones while Khandwa reported five corona cases with 118 active cases. Harda reported seven new corona cases with 328 active ones. Alirajpur reported nine with 43 active cases. Burhanpur reported eight fresh corona cases with 94 active cases.
