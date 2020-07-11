Madhya Pradesh: Portfolio allotment on Sunday, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Much-awaited portfolio allocation may see the light of the day on Sunday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the above announcement during his Gwalior visit on Saturday. Portfolios will be allocated to the ministers on Sunday, he said.

Chouhan made a two-day visit to Delhi to discuss with the party’s central leadership about the portfolio allotment.

On his return from the national capital, Chouhan said he would work out before allotting departments, but five days have passed since he made the above statement.

The ministers, administered oath on July 2, are still waiting for portfolios. The failure to allot departments to the minister has become a loss face to the BJP government as well as to Chouhan.