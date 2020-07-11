Madhya Pradesh: Portfolio allotment on Sunday, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Much-awaited portfolio allocation may see the light of the day on Sunday.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the above announcement during his Gwalior visit on Saturday. Portfolios will be allocated to the ministers on Sunday, he said.
Chouhan made a two-day visit to Delhi to discuss with the party’s central leadership about the portfolio allotment.
On his return from the national capital, Chouhan said he would work out before allotting departments, but five days have passed since he made the above statement.
The ministers, administered oath on July 2, are still waiting for portfolios. The failure to allot departments to the minister has become a loss face to the BJP government as well as to Chouhan.
It is because of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotirditya Scindia that there has been a delay in distribution of portfolios among ministers. Scindia wants to give important departments to his loyalists and has stuck to his guns on the issue.
Scindia has discussed the matter with BJP’s national president JP Nadda and state in charge of the party Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.
Chouhan, too, was firm on his stand that the departments will be equally distributed among all the ministers. According to sources, a solution has been found out and a list prepared for allocation of portfolios.
Governor to give nod
The Governor’s signature has to be taken on the list of departments to be allotted to the ministers. According to sources, the list will be sent to Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday, and it will be out after her green light.
