Madhya Pradesh: Population-based district level survey to screen coronavirus to begin this week

The state government has decided to conduct population based district-level survey to determine prevalence of COVID-19 across the state this week. It would determine and establish systematic surveillance for COVID infection in all districts.

Under this plan, the population groups will be divided into two groups- low risk population and high risk population. It would analyse two set of population groups. Low risk population including outpatient attendees, non-influenza like illness patients and pregnant women are kept in one group while second group comprises of high risk population including healthcare workers.

According to the proposal from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) from each district, 10 health facilities including six public and four private health facilities would be selected for this purpose.

The advisory issued by the ministry of health stresses on the need to establish systematic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 infection in all districts of country. About 400 samples or 100 samples per week of high risk health workers would be collected from each district. 50 Non-ILI OPD patients would be tested per week along with 50 pregnant women. In all 800 samples of COVID-19 would be collected for a month for the sampling.

The sero-survey of a group of individuals would determine sero-prevalence. It would then determine the prevailing COVID-19 condition in each district, an indicator for red, green and orange status of a district for COVID-19. This surveillance will be in addition to the routine testing as per current testing guidelines.

The facility based surveillance is backed by ICMR/NCDC in collaboration with key stakeholders and state health departments and is part of a case detection across the country.

In addition, samples should be tested in a onetime pool of 25. Results of this sample pooling are only for surveillance purposes. In addition to throat/nasal swabs, blood samples would be collected for detecting IgG antibodies for ELISA testing Data collection and analysis:

Data on demographic characteristics will be collected on a specifically designed standard data collection for using ODK platform. The data will be analyzed locally for action using standard indicator formats. Indicators for person, place, time and trend analysis will be made. Data collation and dissemination will take place as decided jointly by ICMR and health department