Madhya Pradesh: Poor visibility due to heavy rains forces Dumna airport officials to divert two flights

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Poor visibility, because of heavy rains that lashed the city on Saturday, forced the Dumna airport authorities to divert two flights.

The sky remained cloudy in the past 48 hours and it rained heavily.

According to airport officials, as the visibility was poor they diverted a Mumbai-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight to Lucknow.

Similarly, a Delhi-Jabalpur flight was diverted to Varanasi.

Nevertheless, no sooner had the flight taken off from Delhi airport than it was diverted to Dumna airport where the aircraft landed in a few hours.

Earlier, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued two red alerts of heavy to very heavy rainfall in eastern and western parts of Madhya Pradesh. Bhainsdehi area in Betul district received the highest 275 mm rainfall in the last 24 till 8.30 am.

Sixteen districts received heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall, a meteorologist PK Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

“A well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Apart from this, a monsoon trough is passing over MP’s Rewa district, and an offshore trough is running from the coast of Maharashtra to Kerala,” the official said, adding that these developments have triggered rainfall in the state.