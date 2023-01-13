Madhya Pradesh: Poor man hits upon 4.38 carat diamond in Panna  

Representational Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The dark shadow of poverty over the family of Indirajeet Sarkar will soon be a thing of the past as the poor man has hit upon a diamond worth lakhs in a mud excavated from a mining site in Panna. Not sure that fortune had smiled on him, the man taking it to be another glittering stone, put it in his pocket and returned home. However, on the advice of his father, he took it to the diamond office and to his surprise, the shining stone turned out to be worth lakhs. Indrajeet, a resident of Jaruakheda village, is now a proud owner of a 4.38 carat diamond. The precious stone will soon be put up for auction.

Indrajeet had taken the diamond mine on lease in 2022. He would dig up the mine daily thinking that luck would smile on him. He used to keep the excavated mud at one side of the mine. Two days back, he was passing when he spotted a shining stone on a mud heap. Keeping his finger crossed, he took the stone home and showed it to farther. Believing that God must have showered blessing on the family, the elderly man advised his son to get the stone examined at the diamond office.

At the diamond office, the examiner cleared all doubts saying that he had found a precious diamond of 4. 38 carat, worth around Rs 18 lakh. The man is now waiting for the diamond auction as the money he would get in return will change the fortune of his family.